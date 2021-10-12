CHARLESTON — Katharyn L. Brewer, age 68 of Charleston passed away on October 5, 2021, at her brother's home in Edgewater, Maryland. Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral service, honoring and celebrating her life, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday with Reverend Jay Regenitter officiating. Burial will follow at Bridgeport City Cemetery in Bridgeport, IL. Memorial gifts may be made to the Nature Conservancy or the World Wildlife Fund and may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Kathy was born November 4, 1952, the daughter of Harold and Norma Jean (Thornberry) Ewing. She was a 1970 graduate of Robinson High School and a 1974 graduate of University of Illinois. During her time at the U of I she became a pledge member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and was a 50-year member. She utilized her degree as a 20-plus year employee of the Coles County Health Department as a Sanitarian Licensed Environmental Health Professional (LEHP).

Kathy was also a naturalist, and a voracious and avid reader. She loved to dance and did so for many years with the Jacqueline Bennett Dance Center in Charleston. She held fast to her Fighting Illini roots and continued to be a devoted fan of Illini basketball and football, holding season tickets for many years.

Left to cherish many fond memories is her sister, Rhonda Buckman and husband Bud of Schroeder, MN; her brother, Donald Ewing and wife Anita of Edgewater, MD; five nephews: Benjamin Ewing of Honolulu, HI, Christopher Ewing of Bel Air, MD, Alexander Ewing of New York, NY, Scott Hanna and Zamia Hanna, both of Cleveland, TN; and her niece, Karina Roldan of Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Ewing and her mother and stepfather, Jack and Norma Jean Seed.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Kathy's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.