Aug. 14, 1948 - Aug. 4, 2023

MATTOON — Kathie June Paden, age 74, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

A visitation in her honor will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Kathie was born on August 14, 1948 in Kankakee, IL. Her parents were the late Charles and Maxine (Bach) Fleenor.

She is survived by her five children: Lee A. Paden of Mattoon, IL, Tia L. Reynolds of Mattoon, IL, Christal A. Golden of Mattoon, IL, Amber J. Paden of Texarkana, TX, Christopher R. Paden of Mattoon, IL; eight grandchildren: Jon Golden and wife, Heather, Kylie Wiltermood and husband, Dylan, Chelsea Paden, Amanda Taylor, Gary Custard, Jasmine Love, Seven Allah, Zander Paden; four great-grandchildren: Brylen and Cabella Golden, Daysie and Layne Wiltermood; and five sisters.

Kathie was a long-time employee of Wal-Mart in Mattoon, IL.

She liked to attend rummage sales where she found many treasures, doing puzzles, and reading. Kathie always had a beautiful garden filled with a variety of purple flowers which was her favorite. She enjoyed canning, baking, and cooking.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Many memories were made throughout the years that were filled with laughter during their fishing trips and long walks on the trails.

Kathie touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.