July 15, 1956 - Aug. 23, 2022

MATTOON — Kathleen Ann McConnell, age 66, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Kathy was born on July 15, 1956 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Robert Rinehart and Rita (Brumleve) Stickel. She married Richard McConnell on December 24, 1971.

Survivors include her husband; sons: Richard Allen McConnell of Mattoon, IL, and Matthew (Tracee) Tate of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Hailey McConnell, Lorelei Warren, and Holsten Tate, all of Mattoon, IL; brothers: Robert (Marie) Rinehart of Carlyle, IL, Dan Rinehart of Cadiz, KY, John (Jill) Rinehart of Coralville, IA, and Jimmy Rinehart of Coralville, IA; brother-in-law, Calvin Busby; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tina Busby.

Kathy was an engineer, who retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 30 years of service. She loved reading, gardening both flowers and tomatoes, and buying gifts for her grandchildren. She loved her dog, Rocky. Kathy was strong-willed and independent. She loved her family and took care of them; her grandchildren were her everything. She will be greatly missed.

