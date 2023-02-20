SULLIVAN — Kathryn Ellen "Ellie" Sleeth, 72, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Memorials are suggested to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.