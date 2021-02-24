Kathryn Lucille (Lou) Carey passed on January 27, 2021 in Gilbert, AZ. Lou was born in Iroquois County, IL on May 15, 1927 to Thomas and Margaret (Gibbons) Butler. She married Joseph (Joe) Carey in Danville, IL on August 25, 1948. Joseph preceded her in death on December 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her son, Philip Carey also known as Joel Brandeis, one grandson and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Marjorie (Jim) Crowe, Mark (Christine) Carey; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.