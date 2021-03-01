 Skip to main content
"Kathy" Kathleen R. Kluesner
RIDGE FARM - "Kathy" Kathleen R. Kluesner, 77, of Ridge Farm, formerly of Arcola and Arthur, passed from this world at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the home of her son near Arcola.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at the Zion United Church of Christ, rural Arthur. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

