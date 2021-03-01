RIDGE FARM - "Kathy" Kathleen R. Kluesner, 77, of Ridge Farm, formerly of Arcola and Arthur, passed from this world at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the home of her son near Arcola.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday March 2, 2021 at the Zion United Church of Christ, rural Arthur. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial at the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.