CHARLESTON — Kathy Stanley, 69, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Arcola, IL, passed away at 6:18 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Make-A-Wish Foundation.
To view the full obituary please visit our website, www.edwardsfh.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.