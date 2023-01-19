 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathy Stanley

Kathy Stanley

CHARLESTON — Kathy Stanley, 69, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Arcola, IL, passed away at 6:18 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Make-A-Wish Foundation.

