CHARLESTON — Kathy Stanley, 69, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Arcola, IL, passed away at 6:18 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.