MATTOON — Jean Kathleen "Katie" Kerns, 93, of Mattoon, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at SBLHC.
Her graveside funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore, Illinois. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Katie was born May 19, 1928 at Ashmore, daughter of Dale and Thelma (Toops) Keigley. She married Truman G. Kerns, May 31, 1947 at Corinth, MS; he passed away April 3, 2018. She is survived by one half-brother, Larry (Lana) Keigley, as well as nieces and nephews, Chris (Wes) Jones, Bryan (Bronda) Walden, Brenda Walden-Ingle, Anita (Roger) Gallion, Sara Potter, Kaye Talbott, Keith Keigley, Kindra Swearingen, Jeanette Butler, and her care-giver, Kerry (Kirk) Allen. She was also preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.
Katie had attended the former New Hope Kickapoo Baptist Church. She had worked in the billing department of LA County Hospital.