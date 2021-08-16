 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Katie Kerns

Katie Kerns
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Jean Kathleen "Katie" Kerns, 93, of Mattoon, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at SBLHC.

Her graveside funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Ashmore Cemetery, Ashmore, Illinois. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Katie was born May 19, 1928 at Ashmore, daughter of Dale and Thelma (Toops) Keigley. She married Truman G. Kerns, May 31, 1947 at Corinth, MS; he passed away April 3, 2018. She is survived by one half-brother, Larry (Lana) Keigley, as well as nieces and nephews, Chris (Wes) Jones, Bryan (Bronda) Walden, Brenda Walden-Ingle, Anita (Roger) Gallion, Sara Potter, Kaye Talbott, Keith Keigley, Kindra Swearingen, Jeanette Butler, and her care-giver, Kerry (Kirk) Allen. She was also preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.

Katie had attended the former New Hope Kickapoo Baptist Church. She had worked in the billing department of LA County Hospital.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News