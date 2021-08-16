Katie Kerns

Katie was born May 19, 1928 at Ashmore, daughter of Dale and Thelma (Toops) Keigley. She married Truman G. Kerns, May 31, 1947 at Corinth, MS; he passed away April 3, 2018. She is survived by one half-brother, Larry (Lana) Keigley, as well as nieces and nephews, Chris (Wes) Jones, Bryan (Bronda) Walden, Brenda Walden-Ingle, Anita (Roger) Gallion, Sara Potter, Kaye Talbott, Keith Keigley, Kindra Swearingen, Jeanette Butler, and her care-giver, Kerry (Kirk) Allen. She was also preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.