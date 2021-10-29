Keisha N. Young-Rowe

ATLANTA, Georgia — Keisha was a loving mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter and friend who died peacefully on August 19, 2021 after a ten month battle with stage four Pancreatic Cancer.

Keisha is survived by her husband, Charlie Rowe and son, Charlie Jay (CJ) Rowe, formerly of Atlanta, GA, now Fort Worth, TX; her mother, Carol Young-Hiatt and step-father Arthur (Art) Hiatt of Dawsonville, GA; grandmother, Patricia Hierman of Dothan, AL; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Keisha was a youth golfer and Young Park singer, in the Decatur Park District, a Mt. Zion; Swingsation member, and sang the National Anthem for High School, Decatur Fast Pitch Softball team, and for the Chicago Cubs on June 24, 1994. Keisha was a successful Social Media Specialist, Marketing Maven, Logistics Wizard and an all around amazing woman. She met the love of her life, Charlie Rowe, 12 years ago and married him on January 19, 2019, on the beach in Sarasota, FL. She gave birth to her wonderful son, Charlie Jay (CJ) on August 14, 2020.

She had everything she ever dreamed of…then less than two months after delivery was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Even while fighting terrible pain, she was still an amazing mother, loving wife, and the very best daughter, anyone could ever ask for. She was able to reach many of her goals with her son CJ. She celebrated all of the holidays with him, got him baptized and was even able to give him a great big smile on his birthday.

A celebration of life will be held at Southside Country Club, as an open house from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Carol, Art, Charlie and CJ, will be there to welcome you. Please bring with you a picture of you and Keisha, along with a story in print for CJ's scrapbook.

TO CELEBRATE KEISHA'S LOVE OF FOOTBALL - PLEASE WEAR YOUR FAVORITE TEAM JERSEY.

In lieu of flowers, and gifts please consider adding to CJ's college fund. Make a check payable to American Funds Service Company. UTMA for Charlie Jay Rowe, Minor; Carol J Young-Hiatt, Custodian can be written in the memo area.