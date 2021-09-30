GREENUP — Keith Reeder, age, 63, of Greenup, IL passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday October 5, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, with a Memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Keith was born on October 7, 1957, to Bill and Doris (Jones) Reeder, in Charleston, IL. Survivors include: daughter Sydney (Jordan) Robinson; father Bill Reeder; grandchildren: Mason, Sawyer, Hawkins, and Steely Robinson; brothers: Dan (Tammy) Reeder, and Dennis Reeder; sisters: Sheila Feltner and Wanda (Brad) Sowers. He was preceded in death by his mother; sister Elaine Burton; grandparents: Harold and Daphne Reeder and Minor and Bernice Jones-Mason.

Keith was a farmer. He worked for Charleston Foundry, and he also worked at Service Star in Charleston, IL. He enjoyed going to auctions, mushroom hunting, as well as watching late model stock car racing.

