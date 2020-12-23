TUSCOLA — Keli Christine Adkisson, 26, of Tuscola, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola with Pastor Joe Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church.

Everyone please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Keli was born on October 2, 1994 in Mattoon, the daughter of Brett I. and Cathy D. Adkisson.

Survivors include her parents; sister: Chaley (Paul) Shipley and her children: Koen and Emersyn; brother: Tyler Adkisson; maternal grandmother: Peggy Reinhart; paternal grandparents: Kathy and Tom Mann, Ronald Adkisson; uncle: Rusty (Leslie) and cousin: Jack; aunt: Christi (Troy); and cousins: Mat (Chelsea), Connor and Jenessa; uncle: Marshall (Cara).

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Russell Reinhart and great-uncle: Dale "Flash" Hanners.