TUSCOLA — Keli Christine Adkisson, 26, of Tuscola, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola with Pastor Joe Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
Everyone please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Keli was born on October 2, 1994 in Mattoon, the daughter of Brett I. and Cathy D. Adkisson.
Survivors include her parents; sister: Chaley (Paul) Shipley and her children: Koen and Emersyn; brother: Tyler Adkisson; maternal grandmother: Peggy Reinhart; paternal grandparents: Kathy and Tom Mann, Ronald Adkisson; uncle: Rusty (Leslie) and cousin: Jack; aunt: Christi (Troy); and cousins: Mat (Chelsea), Connor and Jenessa; uncle: Marshall (Cara).
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Russell Reinhart and great-uncle: Dale "Flash" Hanners.
Keli graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 2013. She worked as the office manager for Adkisson Construction Company. Keli loved animals, especially her Akita "Ladybug". Keli was well known for her sense of humor and was a very talented artist. She was a member of the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene. Keli loved spending time with her nephew and niece who grew to love her as "Aunt Kiki". She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to Hands-4-Paws, PO Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.
