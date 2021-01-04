MATTOON — Kenneth Dale Nolte, age 96, of Mattoon passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Private family services were held at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kenneth was born on January 20, 1924 in Coles County the son of Clarence and Emma (Homann) Nolte. He married Norma June Horn on February 16, 1947. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2009.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Johnson; son, David (Brenda) Nolte; grandchildren: J.D. (Regina) Nolte, Travis (Jennifer) Nolte; great-grandchildren: Ty Nolte, Kaylin Nolte, Lainey Nolte and Owen Nolte; and brother, Norman Nolte. In addition to his wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Kenneth was a lifelong farmer in the Mattoon area. He was a devoted member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dorans. Kenneth served on the Farm Bureau Board and was a 4-H leader in earlier years. Most of all, Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice.