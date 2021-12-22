CHARLESTON — Kenneth Dalton McKay, 94, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL. Private family services with burial in Janesville Cemetery will be held at a later date. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenny was born November 12, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Erwin and Ora E. (Gifford) McKay. He married Janet Lavonne Icenogle in July of 1975, and she survives. Also surviving are sons: Richard (Michelle) McKay of Charleston, IL, and James McKay of Houston, TX; daughter, Pat (Don) Hall of Fairfield, IA; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Junior McKay; and sister, Dorothy Atkinson.

Kenny joined the navy and served his country in WWII from 1945-1952. He owned and operated McKay's Blacksmith Shop in Lerna, IL, from 1955-1973 until he joined the UA Local #149 Plumbers and Pipefitter Union. He also worked at Blaw-Knox Manufacturing in Mattoon as a welder while he owned the blacksmith shop. He was a member of the Mattoon VFW and Central Community Church.

Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his gardening. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed dearly.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.