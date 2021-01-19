CHARLESTON — Kenneth Davis, age 91, of Charleston passed away at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial with Military Rites will be at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kenneth was born on November 20, 1929 in White Hall, IL the son of Kenneth and Florence (Roche) Davis. He married Jo Ann Howard on May 31, 1958.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Davis; five children: Terri (Mike) Shepherd, John (Amber) Davis, Mark Davis, Patty (Joe) Hood and Michael Davis; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Doedtman. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Davis; brother: John Davis and Edgar Davis; sister, Marilyn Davis.