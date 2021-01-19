CHARLESTON — Kenneth Davis, age 91, of Charleston passed away at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence.
A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial with Military Rites will be at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kenneth was born on November 20, 1929 in White Hall, IL the son of Kenneth and Florence (Roche) Davis. He married Jo Ann Howard on May 31, 1958.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Davis; five children: Terri (Mike) Shepherd, John (Amber) Davis, Mark Davis, Patty (Joe) Hood and Michael Davis; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Doedtman. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Davis; brother: John Davis and Edgar Davis; sister, Marilyn Davis.
Kenneth served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Eastern Illinois University. Kenneth was an instructor at Lakeland College and later worked for the State of Illinois. He owned two computer businesses in Mattoon, Main Street Computers and Desktop Computer. Kenneth loved to volunteer and devoted his time volunteering at the Abe Lincoln Presidential Museum, St. Martin de Pores, St. John's Hospital, Right to Life and Habitat for Humanity. Most of all, Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of Villas of Hollybrook/Reflections for the extraordinary care, comfort and compassion given daily.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. Vincent de Paul (Mattoon) or St. Martin de Pores (Springfield). Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
