Oct. 15, 1931 - April 29, 2023

PALM CITY, Florida — Kenneth Eugene Ozier of Palm City, FL, formally of Mattoon, IL, passed away of Alzheimer's on April 29, 2023, surrounded by family at home, he was 91 years old.

Ken graduated from Mattoon High School in 1950, then attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated with a business degree in 1954. He was drafted and served the US Army in Japan. In 1956, he began his career with Virgil Howell, as the first permanent employee of Howell Asphalt Company. Ken grew to became President of Howell Asphalt Company and Vice-President of Howell Paving Company, retiring in 2002, as part owner of the companies after 46 years of service. He also served on committees and boards with the Association of General Contractors of Illinois, along with serving as chairman of the board and director with Okaw Savings and Loan in Mattoon. He held a membership and served as President of Mattoon Golf & Country Club, along with a membership at Harbor Ridge Country Club in Palm City, Florida.

After retirement Ken and wife, Jan enjoyed 20-plus years of travel, family and life, at Harbor Ridge Country Club in Palm City, FL.

Ken was born in Mattoon, IL, on October 15, 1931, son of the late Kenneth W. Ozier, Laura H. and Frank E. Buser (stepfather). He married Janet Fitzwilliam on August 9, 1953.

He is survived by his wife and two children: son, Mark (Martha) Ozier of Fort Worth, TX, and daughter, Lynn (Larry) Wanserski of Opelika, AL. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Stefani (Will) Ozier-Morrison; granddaughter, Christine Ozier; granddaughter, Caitlyn (Bill) Ozier-Snead; grandson, Kyle Wanserski (Courtney Nordquist); granddaughter, Erin (Jeff) Reznicek; step-grandson, Jesse (Clarissa) Lopez; step-granddaughter, Crystal (Ben) Goodier; and step-grandson, Javier Lopez. Ken also leaves behind his great-grandchildren: Cade, Haden, Owen, Nora; and great-step-grandchildren, Gabriel, Noah and Luciano.

A celebration of life will be held on June 17, 2023, at the Ozier's home with family members in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, Mayes Center, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL, 34997.