STRESBURG — Kenneth Eugene Pieper, 86, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, in St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran School in Stewardson or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Kenneth was born on June 9, 1935, at home in Prairie Township, IL, the son of Edwin A. and Bernadine H. (Arnold) Pieper. He graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the Class of 1953. Kenneth worked as an inspector for Pittsburg Plate Glass in Mt. Zion, IL, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL, and enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, traveling and playing Euchre.

He is survived by his sons: Scott Pieper (Lori) of Stewardson, IL, and Jeffrey Pieper (Lynne) of Davenport, IA; daughter, Tamara McAchran (Paul) of Stewardson, IL; sisters: Mary E. Beemer (Dennis) of Lake Forest, NC, and Linda M. Gullion (Butch) of Mattoon, IL; sisters-in-law: Dee Pieper of Effingham, IL, and Judy Pieper of Decatur, IL: seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vera C. Budde (Lawrence); brothers; Paul Pieper and Edwin Pieper, Jr.; and one granddaughter, Taryn Pieper.

