Kenneth Glen Easton

After marrying the love of his life, Kenneth and Hazel lived in Mattoon, IL until 1971 when his electrical trade relocated them to Joliet, IL. In 2018 he returned to Mattoon, IL and resided at Brookstone Estates until he ultimately moved to Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

Honorably, Kenneth served in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Normandy, France just after the invasion and later transferred to England, Germany, and Italy. He was a life member of the VFW Post#4325, and the American Legion in Mattoon, IL.

Kenneth was the author of two volumes of "Richard Easton, His Descendants and Allied Families". He and his wife spent over fifty years in genealogy research.