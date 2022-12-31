Kenneth "Ken" Irl Lowry

Nov. 21, 1948 - Dec. 28, 2022

TOLEDO - Kenneth "Ken" Irl Lowry, age 74, of Toledo, IL, passed away at 12:28 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. The visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Ken was born on November 21, 1948, to the late Donald Thomas and Ruth Elizabeth (Haverstock) Lowry. He married Mary Ann Rochat on November 21, 2003, in Toledo, IL; she survives and resides in Toledo, IL.

He is also survived by two daughters: Alisha Rose Lowry and significant other, Matt Boruff of Greenup, IL, Kerry Ilene Lowry of Teutopolis, IL; one brother, Chuck Lowry of Newbern, TN; one sister, Carol Lowry and significant other, Jerry VanBellehem of Mattoon, IL; five grandchildren: Jaykob, Julia, Emma, Ian, and Orion. He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Lowry.

Ken was a member of the basketball team at Stewardson-Strasburg High School where he graduated in 1966. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1967-1973. After his honorable release he accepted a letter carrier position at the United States Postal Service in Mattoon, IL, and retired in 2003, after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the American Legion of Neoga, IL, and the Eagle's Club of Mattoon, IL.

Embracing his lifelong love of music, Ken enjoyed singing and playing guitar in several of the local bands. He also had a passion for gardening and took great pride in canning and freezing his produce. His sense of humor was often ignited as he shared the proceeds of his labor with friends and family. Many times, the recipient was entertained by his quick wit and banter regarding the goods.

A dedicated family man, Ken exhibited an incredible adoration for his wife, children, and grandchildren. His memory and the positive values and character he instilled will live on.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Autism Acceptance Cumberland County, 649B County Road 1450 E, Toledo, IL, 62468; or Peace Meal, C/O Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

