MATTOON — Kenneth "Kenny" R. Kessler, age 65 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Gerhard Warman will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery. The visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Kenny was born on December 30, 1955, in Mattoon, IL. to the late Kurt and Gertrude M. (Rehberger) Kessler. He married Pamela A. Collings on April 3, 1976, in Mattoon, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kessler of Mattoon, IL; two sons: Chris B. Kessler and wife, Amanda of Arcola, IL, Jason D. Kessler and wife, Megan of Salem, IL; four grandchildren: Avery J., Jacey A. Kessler of Arcola, IL, Jordan J., Brynn C. Kessler of Salem, IL; one sister, Debbie T. Kessler of Mattoon, IL; sister-in-law, Kaye Sims of Mattoon, IL; three brothers-in-law: Paul Collings and wife, LuAnne of Bowling Green, OH, Tony Collings and wife, Angie of Springfield, IL, Jeff Collings and wife, Tracy of Mattoon, IL; two cousins: Gerhard Warman and wife, Judy of Mattoon, IL, Jack Warman of Mattoon, IL; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Ed and Geormyn Collings.

Kenny was an employee of Young Radiator in Mattoon, IL, for numerous years and later employed by Vesuvius USA in Charleston, IL, for thirty-two years. He was a member of Eagles Lodge and American Legion of Mattoon, IL. He was an avid fisherman, but particularly enjoyed Crappie fishing. Kenny was true sports fan for the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

Nothing was as important to Kenny than his wife and family. He was constant fixture in the crowd; he attended all school and sporting event for his children and grandchildren. He was full of love and laughter, and his legacy will live on through the hearts of his loved ones.

Memorials in his honor may be made to donor's choice.

