MATTOON — Kenneth L. Jenkins, age 79 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:40 PM, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Rd., Springfield, IL 62707.

Kenny was born on February 11, 1942 in Cherokee, IA to the late Mary Caroline (Gaddy) LeRiger. He married Patricia A. Zajic on February 17, 1968 in Peoria, IL; she survives. He is also survived by one son, Thomas A. Jenkins and wife Brenda of Alta Loma, CA; one daughter, Tracey A. Jenkins of Salem, IL; four sisters: Lorraine R. LeRiger of Mattoon, IL, Mary Ellen Watson and husband Frank of Mattoon, IL, Judy A. Badger of Charleston, IL, Rachel E. Drake and husband Mike of Charleston, IL; one brother, James R. "Jamie" LeRiger of Mattoon, IL; two granddaughters: Alexis Moranda and husband Mike of Alta Loma, CA, and Kaylene Jenkins of Alta Loma, CA; two great-granddaughters: Olivia Jenkins of Alta Loma, CA, Brylee Moranda of Alta Loma, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents.