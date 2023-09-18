June 27, 1926 - Sept. 15, 2023

MATTOON — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a legendary sports broadcaster and remarkable community leader, Kenneth Lyle Wooddell, age 97 of Mattoon, IL. Ken passed away at 12:16 AM, Friday, September 15, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center with his family by his side.

Ken was born on June 27, 1926, to the late Luther W. and Margaret E. (Hill) Wooddell in Paxton, IL. He married Millie J. Stewart on August 2, 1947, in Champaign, IL; she preceded him in death on March 30, 1995. He later married Mabelle S. Snapp on November 23, 1996; she survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. He is also survived by his two sons: Ken Wooddell II and wife Polly of Menomonee, WI, Gary Wooddell and wife Marilyn of The Woodlands TX; four stepchildren: Mike Snapp and wife Maria of New Orleans, LA, Lisa Snapp of Henderson, NV, Laura Schneider of Coralville, IA, David Snapp of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren: Katherine "Katie" E. Wooddell of Friendsville, TN, Kenneth P. Wooddell and wife Becky of Menomonee Falls, WI, Kerry E. White and husband Jonathan of Wauwatosa, WI, Brian M. Wooddell of Fort Worth, TX; and five great- grandchildren: Hailey Cross of Friendsville, TN, Elijah and Wesley Wooddell of Menomonee Falls, WI, Blake and Casey White of Wauwatosa, WI. He is preceded in death by one brother, Charles.

After graduating from high school in Charlotte, MI in 1943, Ken enlisted in the US Army during World War Il. Following his honorable discharge, he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949 and went on to work in Radio Broadcasting for fifty-six years. Before his 40-year tenure at WLBH in Mattoon, he worked at WDWS in Champaign, WILL in Urbana and WMIX in Mt. Vernon. Ken retired from WLBH in 1988 and taught for eight years through 1996 in the Communications Department of Eastern Illinois University.

Ken was a 73-year member of the Mattoon Kiwanis club beginning in 1950. He also held a 75-year membership at the Mattoon Masonic Lodge #260 since 1948. Ken was a long-time member of the American Legion, Mattoon Association of Commerce, and the Mattoon area Family YMCA. He was a charter member of the Mattoon Tourism Committee and held a membership in the Eastern Illinois Panther Club. He was also a board member of the First Federal Savings and Loan.

From 1949 to 1999, Mr. Wooddell's life involved news broadcasting, advertising sales and various levels of management for WLBH radio. His first love was sports broadcasting in which he broadcast 1,768 games of all sports for Mattoon High School, Eastern Illinois University, and local area schools.

Ken was inducted into the Illinois Baseball Hall of Fame in 1975, the Eastern Illinois Letterman's Hall of Fame in 1995, was awarded the Coles Country 4-H Alumnus Award in 1988, and gained the IHSA Distinguished Service award in 1991. He received the Glen Hesler Eastern Illinois Award in 1993, an Honorary Directorship of the Charleston Holiday Tourney in 1994, and received the Illinois Broadcaster Pioneer award in 2013.

With his vibrant personality, Mr. Wooddell touched the lives of countless individuals throughout our community. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts and will forever leave a lasting impact on our community.

As much as Ken was devoted to his career and community, he was truly a family man at heart. He cherished his role as a loving husband, doting father, grandfather, and great-grandfather finding joy in the presence of his family. His unwavering love and support enriched the lives of his family and served as a guiding light for them.

