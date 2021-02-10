CHARLESTON — Kenneth R. "Wrinkle" Crease, age 69, of rural Charleston, Illinois, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. To honor and celebrate his life, Kenneth's family will hold a memorial service at the family farm in Hutton Township at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Kenneth was born January 15, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas and was a son of the late Carl Joseph Crease, Sr. and Roscelyn Ruby (Linder) Crease. He married Glendia Lee on April 15, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Surviving his is loving and devoted wife of nearly 25 years, Glendia Crease of rural Charleston; his children: Julaina Davila of TX, Carl J. "Tad" Crease of OK, Robert M. Haskins and wife, Holly of TN and Amanda "J.J." Carouthers of OK; 15 grandchildren; and eight siblings: Wanda L. Poindexter (Robert) of IN, Carl J. Crease, Jr. (Sharon) of MO, Todd Eric Axtell of CA, Earl D. Crease, Katherine C. Jamoul, Christopher A. Crease (Jessie), Teresa Tribelhorn, all of KS, and Marlina Welch of GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl J. Crease, Sr. and his mother, Roscelyn Ruby Crease-Mix; two sisters: Laurie Ann Crease and Terry L. Grimes; and a brother, Michael T. Cato.