CHARLESTON — Kenneth R. "Wrinkle" Crease, age 69, of rural Charleston, Illinois, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. To honor and celebrate his life, Kenneth's family will hold a memorial service at the family farm in Hutton Township at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Kenneth was born January 15, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas and was a son of the late Carl Joseph Crease, Sr. and Roscelyn Ruby (Linder) Crease. He married Glendia Lee on April 15, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Surviving his is loving and devoted wife of nearly 25 years, Glendia Crease of rural Charleston; his children: Julaina Davila of TX, Carl J. "Tad" Crease of OK, Robert M. Haskins and wife, Holly of TN and Amanda "J.J." Carouthers of OK; 15 grandchildren; and eight siblings: Wanda L. Poindexter (Robert) of IN, Carl J. Crease, Jr. (Sharon) of MO, Todd Eric Axtell of CA, Earl D. Crease, Katherine C. Jamoul, Christopher A. Crease (Jessie), Teresa Tribelhorn, all of KS, and Marlina Welch of GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl J. Crease, Sr. and his mother, Roscelyn Ruby Crease-Mix; two sisters: Laurie Ann Crease and Terry L. Grimes; and a brother, Michael T. Cato.
Wrinkle, as he was affectionately known, honorably served his country with the United States Navy, stationed on the USS Midway and USS Blue Ridge, and retiring as a Senior Chief after more than 20 years of service. He attended Wichita State University for a couple of years before deciding to set out on the open road as a self-employed trucker in his favorite truck he named "Babe". Wrinkle trucked for 25 years, was a "Million Mile Award" driver, and was well on his way to two million miles.
Wrinkle was formerly a member of the Wichita, Kansas Moose Club and a member and supporter of the Disabled Veterans Association. He and Glendia met at a dance class and Wrinkle was not only a good dancer but a good teacher of dance. The couple were often spotted on the dance floor at the Charleston VFW Paul McVey Post 1592 where Wrinkle was also a life member. He also sported quite a collection of Snoopy dogs and oil lamps which he acquired while on many of his trucking runs. Wrinkle was appreciated for his honesty and straightforward approach to life while always being a gentleman. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Wrinkle's family.
