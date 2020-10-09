Kenneth Ray Diepholz, Sr.

Ken was born at home in Gays, IL to Arthur and Drucilla Diepholz (Kull) on November 4, 1938, as the story goes this was the same day a storm came through and blew down the family barn. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1960 from Eastern Illinois University. He married Julia Ann Wedderburn on June 29, 1958 in Mattoon Illinois at the Presbyterian Church, but only after Julia Ann proposed to him. He worked as a Dealer Representative for Marathon Oil Company from 1960 to 1964. After which he purchased Higgins Oil Company in Mattoon, Illinois in October of 1964, which he renamed as D-CO Oil. He owned and operated D-CO Oil for 30 plus years. During which time he acquired numerous laundry facilities in Mattoon, Charleston, and Arcola. Also during this period he acquired numerous Commercial and Residential Real Estate holdings in Mattoon. In 1986 he acquired Red Freeland Chevrolet in Charleston, Illinois, re-naming it Ken Diepholz Chevrolet. In the early 1990's he purchased Rutledge Oldsmobile Cadillac in Mattoon, Illinois, and merged it into his Chevrolet operation in Charleston.