March 22, 1957 - Dec. 26, 2022

CHARLESTON — Kent Tyler, 65, of Charleston, passed on to his heavenly home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born in Charleston, March 22, 1957, and lived there all his adult life.

Kent was a proud deputy in the Coles County Sheriff's department for many years, retiring from the department in 2009. He was a graduate of Carterville Community High School and held a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Southern Illinois University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lorain Tyler, also of Charleston. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Jane Arthur and brother-in-law, Bruce; brothers: Scott Tyler and Richard Tyler; and nephews: William Arthur, Richard Arthur and Ryan Tyler. Kent is also survived by several cousins and countless friends and acquaintances – Kent never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff at Villas of Holly Brook of Charleston for their friendship and care for Kent.

Visitation will be held at Adams Funeral Chapel Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Martinsville.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.