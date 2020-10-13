MATTOON - Kim E. Hopkins, age 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Kim was born February 28, 1940 to the late Earl V. and Frances G. Hopkins in Charleston, IL. He married Carol A. Michaels on May 7, 1960 in Dresden, TN. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Carol A. Hopkins of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Kay E. Stover of Florida. He was preceded in death by one son, James A. Hopkins.