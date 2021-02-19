CHARLESTON — Kloie Sue Frye-Cook, 15 days old, of Charleston, was embraced in the arms of Jesus, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Kloie was born January 22, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, daughter of Melinda Wisnasky and Charles Frye; they survive. Also surviving are her brothers: Kolton Wisnasky and Kyrian Bone; grandparents; Randy Lovell, Britany Lovell, Tanya Plummer, Robyn Frye, and James Frye; special friends: Ashley Massie, Angela Stephens, Rita Stephens, and Jenny Stephens. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Her service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Home Church, 2350 Madison, Charleston, with Pastor Michael Woodard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Although our time with Kloie was short, she will always be remembered as a hero. She was an organ donor.