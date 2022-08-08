April 20, 1970 - Aug. 6, 2022

MATTOON — Krista L. Lewin, age 52, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 12, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Tom Sherman will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Krista was born April 20, 1970, in Gary, IN. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Don and Deanna Lewin. Krista is survived by her sister, Kelly Isaias of Three Rivers, MI. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Sparkles.

Krista was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1988. In July 1988, Krista was recognized by The Times in Munster, IN, where she was listed as among the winners of the Scholastic Journalism Award, given to the best high school journalists in Northwest Indiana.

She attended Purdue University, Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University graduating in May 2000 with a degree in Journalism.

Krista enjoyed her role in the Mattoon community as a reporter and photographer for the Journal Gazette from 1998-2006 before accepting a Managing Editor position at the News Progress newspaper in Sullivan.

Krista returned to serve the Mattoon community in 2012 when she accepted a position as the Executive Secretary for the Superintendent. She was instrumental in enhancing and developing MCUSD2's website and social media platforms. Through her talented writing, she shared the wonderful experiences of students and staff across the school district.

Krista lived a simple life. She enjoyed classic country music, taking pictures of birds and nature, watching classic horror movies starring Vincent Price and photographing the Arthur fireworks. She was an avid Indy car enthusiast and found happiness in visiting the Indy 500 qualifying rounds. Krista's bold, bubbly personality, reflective of generosity and kind-heartedness, will always be remembered by those she touched.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938 or Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N. Co. Rd. 1120E, Charleston, IL 61920.

