Dec. 17, 1953 - Dec. 25, 2022

SULLIVAN — Kyle E. Lehman, 69, of Sullivan, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2022, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mike Fender and Pastor Mike Craig officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

Memorials are suggested to the family to establish an IGA Scholarship Fund in Kyle's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Kyle was born December 17, 1953, in Decatur, the son of C. Ellsworth and Nellie Ruth (Malloy) Lehman. Kyle began working at the family business, Lehman - Jividen IGA, in Sullivan, and retired as their manager. He then worked as a tax accountant for AMEREN in Decatur for over twenty five years. After retiring from AMEREN, he returned to work at the Sullivan IGA. He was a member of the Sullivan First United Methodist Church and Sullivan AMBUCS. Kyle was a die hard CUBS fan and a history buff. He loved walking at Camp Camfield, Timberlake and especially at Tabor Park with his loyal companion, Payton. He enjoyed his Thursday night gang at the Sullivan VFW and his recent Alaska trip with dear friends. Kyle loved taking donuts to his grandchildren and nieces and nephews early every Saturday morning. Kyle loved his Saturday morning breakfast with the Red Apple Crew, and the McDonald's bunch. He married Kay Haskell on August 7, 1999, in Sullivan.

Surviving are his wife, Kay, of Sullivan; children: Stephanie (Chad) Clevenger of Sullivan, Ashley (Blake) Lindsey of Land O Lakes, FL, Rachel (Jacob) Walton of Sullivan, Adam (Natalie) Lehman of Mattoon and Jessica (Andrew) Tipton of Sullivan; sisters: Kathy J. (Jim) Booker of Sullivan, Trudy G. (Steve) Andsager of Naperville, Chriss M. Garde of Jacksonville; brothers: Todd W. (Cheryl) Lehman of Champaign and James R. (Erica) Lehman of Sullivan; grandchildren: Luke Clevenger, Hunter Walton, Myla Lindsey, Emma Clevenger, Henry Tipton, Scarlett Lindsey, Briggs Walton, Bostyn Tipton, Alden Lehman and Greer Lehman; sister-in-law, Karen Peck of Cartersville, GA; brother-in-law, David Haskell of Lakeland, FL; uncle, Jack Malloy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy; mother and father-in-law, Steve and Judy Struc; father-in-law, Phil Haskell; sister-in-law, Alissa; and brothers-in-law: Michael and Curtis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Transitions Hospice and especially his nurse, Jen Starr.