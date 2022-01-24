Lana Updegraff

ASHMORE — Lana Jean Updegraff, 51, of Ashmore, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home.

Private burial will be in Ashmore Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Caudill-King Funeral Home. Memorials in her honor may be made to Camp New Hope.

Lana was born January 3, 1971 at Charleston, daughter of Norma J. (Stewart) and Ray William Updegraff. She is survived by her mother, Norma, of Ashmore; one sister, Janice Davis and husband Brian of Vilonia, AR; one niece, Audrey Davis of Vilonia, AR; and one great-nephew, Joseph Whittamore, Jr. of Vilonia, AR. Lana was preceded in death by her father, and grandparents.

Lana was a member of the Ashmore Baptist Church. She was a social butterfly, never wanting to be left out of anything. Lana was very caring, always taking other peoples' problems to heart as her own.