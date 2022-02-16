MATTOON — LaRayne Clodfelder, 85, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

No services are planned at this time. Adams Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Coles County Humane Society and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

LaRayne was born January 26, 1937, in Martinez, CA, the daughter of Roger D. and Hattie Ellen (Hoit) White. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Kay (George "Bill") Temple; son, James Lee Clodfelder; grandson, Nathan (Donna) Jenkins; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert White; and sister, LaVerne McMullen.

LaRayne worked at General Electric for 30-years. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. She will be greatly missed.

