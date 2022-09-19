1942 - 2022

Larry Allen Newell, 79, passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana after a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born November 12, 1942 in Charleston, to Ray and Florence Newell. Larry married Sally Loveall Newell in 1965.

He is survived by his wife; sons: Shaun (Cindy) and Shane (Nicole); grandchildren: Shayla, McKenzie, Ashlee, Cole; and many nieces and nephews; and grand-dog Diesel. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dale (Doris), Bob (Jackie), Dick (Barbara), Don (Patty); and brother-in-law, Mike Loveall.

Larry graduated from Charleston High School in 1960 and Eastern Illinois University in 1966. He taught Industrial Arts at Unity High School, Urbana Junior High School, and Vocational Education at Urbana High School.

He loved spending time with family and friends at his farm near Charleston; where he hunted, fished, mushroom hunted, and when he was younger shot competitive trap. He also enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears and Illini.

No services will be held per his request. Donations may be made in his name to Shop with a Cop. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.