MATTOON — Larry Arthur, age 76, of Mattoon passed away 8:48 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital with his family by his side.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon. Following the visitation, graveside services honoring his life will take place at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Butler officiating. Larry was born on January 2, 1944 in Mattoon, IL the son of Albert "Ab" and Dorothy (Bartley) Arthur. He married Rose Curtis on June 7, 1969.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Rose Arthur; daughter Michelle Arthur of Lafayette, IN; son Doug (Kim) Arthur of Mt. Zion, IL; grandsons, Aiden Arthur, Austin Arthur and Brady Arthur of Mt. Zion, IL; brother Bob (Kay) Arthur of Phoenix, AZ. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill Arthur.