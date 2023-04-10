April 30, 1937 - April 6, 2023

DURAND — Larry Hubert Baker, age 85, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Medina Nursing Center in Durand, IL.

Larry was born on April 30, 1937 in Sisseton, SD, the son of Wyeth Baker and Faye (Robinson) Baker. On January 17, 1958 he married the love of his life, Lulabelle Arthur. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage and raised six wonderful children together.

Larry served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 22 years. Larry was a man who enjoyed the simpler things in life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, camping, and traveling with Lulabelle and their family. Larry had a love of woodworking, especially building birdhouses which he gifted to his grandchildren and many friends. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Baker, Jr.; daughter, Janice Garcia; granddaughter, Tammy Holtzman; brothers: Wayne Hurtie, Terry Baker; and sisters: Shirley Maahs and Vivian Jarva.

Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lulabelle Baker of Rockford, IL; children: Karen (Terry) Albert of Prague, OK, Richard (Patty) Baker of Rockford, IL, Robert (Theresa) Baker of TX, Theresa (Charles) Logan of KY; brother, Gail (Vivian) Baker of MN; grandchildren: Melissa, Christina, Randall, Jonathan, Thomas, Jenna, Elizabeth, Leha, Sarah, Joshua, Dakota, Joseph, Mason and Amber; 36 great-grandchildren; and goddaughter, Michelle (Adam) Shaffer.

Graveside services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Bill Ramsey officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Free Methodist in Arcola, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.