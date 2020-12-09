MATTOON — Larry C. Ciulla, age 54, of Mattoon passed away December 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Larry was born on August 10, 1966 in Cuyahoga, OH, the son of Salvatore and Nina (Amante) Ciulla. He is survived by his wife, Tonya (Schilling) Ciulla; son, Chris Ciulla of Mattoon; brother, Salvatore Ciulla of Gibson City; step-daughters: Sierra Coartney of Charleston and Sydney Fisher of Denver, CO; step-son, Landon (Sheyanne) Pearcy of Mattoon; father and mother-in-law, David and Linda Schilling of Mattoon; brother-in-law, Mark (John Pruitt) Schilling of Janesville, WI; granddaughters: Madalyn Coartney of Charleston and Violet Pearcy of Mattoon. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cindy Ciulla.
Larry was an automotive technician in the area. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be given to https://www.facebook.com/donate/371842583914418/?fundraiser_source=external_url. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.