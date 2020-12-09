Larry C. Ciulla

Larry was born on August 10, 1966 in Cuyahoga, OH, the son of Salvatore and Nina (Amante) Ciulla. He is survived by his wife, Tonya (Schilling) Ciulla; son, Chris Ciulla of Mattoon; brother, Salvatore Ciulla of Gibson City; step-daughters: Sierra Coartney of Charleston and Sydney Fisher of Denver, CO; step-son, Landon (Sheyanne) Pearcy of Mattoon; father and mother-in-law, David and Linda Schilling of Mattoon; brother-in-law, Mark (John Pruitt) Schilling of Janesville, WI; granddaughters: Madalyn Coartney of Charleston and Violet Pearcy of Mattoon. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cindy Ciulla.