KISSIMMEE, Florida — Larry Dean Kirby, 71, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away on October 26, 2021.
Larry was born to Roy and Olla Kirby on May 30, 1950, twin to Jerry Kirby. He graduated from Paris High School, and joined the Army National Guard. Later, he attended Eastern Illinois University, graduating with his Bachelor's and Master's in Education. Mr. Kirby taught, Industrial Arts, at Paris High School for 35 years. He coached both wrestling and baseball; and was a long-time wood craftsman and house builder. Larry was an Army National Guard reservist and a member of Paris Legion Post #211. Upon retirement, he moved to Kissimmee, FL, with his wife, Carol. He enjoyed working in his golf cart shop, eating out with friends, going to festivals and visiting with family. Anyone that knew Kirb, knew there was a cold beer ready for them at his bar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Olla Kirby; his twin brother, Jerry; brothers: Roy Jr. and Leo Kirby; and sister, Norma Keefer.
Larry is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol; children: Rob (Sheri) Hackett, Lori (Leo) Shanks, Laura (Michael) Minnis, and Andrew (Kit) Kirby; grandchildren; Justin (Bethany) Hackett, Sydney Shanks (Justyn Milburn), Ivy Shanks, Avery, Addison and Aidan Minnis, Cate, Claire and Drew Kirby: great-grandchildren: Layken and Briar Hackett, Ryder Kaufman, Brylee and Ashlee Milburn. Larry is also survived by his brother, Donald (Sondra) Kirby.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Edgar County Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.