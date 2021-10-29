Larry Dean Kirby

Larry was born to Roy and Olla Kirby on May 30, 1950, twin to Jerry Kirby. He graduated from Paris High School, and joined the Army National Guard. Later, he attended Eastern Illinois University, graduating with his Bachelor's and Master's in Education. Mr. Kirby taught, Industrial Arts, at Paris High School for 35 years. He coached both wrestling and baseball; and was a long-time wood craftsman and house builder. Larry was an Army National Guard reservist and a member of Paris Legion Post #211. Upon retirement, he moved to Kissimmee, FL, with his wife, Carol. He enjoyed working in his golf cart shop, eating out with friends, going to festivals and visiting with family. Anyone that knew Kirb, knew there was a cold beer ready for them at his bar.