CHARLESTON — Larry E. Barron, 71, of Charleston, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Today) Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Larry was born October 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Elsie (Bettis) and Huston Barron. He had two sisters: Diane Barron and Linda Barron.
Larry was a longtime employee of CCAR and a member of the United Pentecostal Tabernacle.
