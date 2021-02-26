CHARLESTON — Larry Edward Lovell, 76, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at SBLHC.
His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Salisbury Church, 2190 County Highway 5, Charleston, with Pastor Michael Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salisbury Church to use for Children's Ministry.
