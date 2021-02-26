 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Edward Lovell
0 entries

Larry Edward Lovell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Edward Lovell

CHARLESTON — Larry Edward Lovell, 76, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at SBLHC.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Salisbury Church, 2190 County Highway 5, Charleston, with Pastor Michael Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salisbury Church to use for Children's Ministry.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News