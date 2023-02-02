Aug. 16, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2023

CHARLESTON — Larry Endsley, 84, of Charleston, IL, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.

Larry was born August 16, 1938, in Charleston, IL, the son of Roy and Mabel (Fasig) Endsley. He married Janice McNary on July 31, 1960, in Kemp, IL.

He is survived by his wife; three children: Jeff (Kay) Endlsey, Lori (Steve) Armstrong, and Jim (Debbie) Endsley; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and five sisters.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view full obituary.