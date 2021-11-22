MARTINSVILLE — Larry Franklin Sappington, age 73, of Martinsville, IL passed away at home after battling lung cancer at 9:35 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 11, 1948 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Franklin H. Sappington and Norma J. Hardy Sappington. On November 14, 1969 he married Mary Jane Jones in Greenville, IL.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Cumberland High School in Toledo, IL. He continued his education at Lakeland College. He learned at a young age the meaning of hard work. He grew up on a farm in Cumberland County where the chores never seemed to end. His work career included Oakley's Gas Station, Scott's Lumber Yard, Moorman's Feed, and Country Companies where he was agent over twenty years. Larry played for the Casey Trucker's Fast Pitch Softball team for many years. He had fond memories of all the friends he made and then some not so fun times of running into fences, poles or whatever was in the way. After softball he took up golf which he thoroughly enjoyed most of the time.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-two years, Mary Jane Sappington of Martinsville, IL; daughter, Kim Downey (Jeff) of Casey, IL; brothers: Charles Sappington (Julia) of Greenup, IL, Rick Sappington (Lisa) of Stewardson, IL, Neil Sappington (Belinda) of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Katie Blakeman (John), Bryan Downey, Dakota Blakeman, and Kody Blakeman; two step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Aiden Blakeman and Jaxon Temples; brothers-in-law: Marty Jones (Brenda) and Joe Jones; several nieces; nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bob Jones.

Per Larry's request there will be no services. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Greenwell Funeral Home, 30 N. Washington St., Martinsville, IL. Per CDC guidelines and family request, masks and facial coverings are required regardless of vaccinations status. Attendees should also practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or St. Jude Children' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, 1005 Health Center, Mattoon, IL.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Lincolnland Hospice for the care and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to Amy for the loving care she provided Larry and his family.

Greenwell Funeral Home of Martinsville, IL is in charge of the arrangements.