Larry Hennigh

MATTOON — A Celebration of Life and memorial service for Larry Hennigh will be held at the Windsor Christian Church auditorium on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Any stories or memories of Larry to be shared would be greatly appreciated. Burial will follow at the Sand Creek Cemetery.

