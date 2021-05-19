MATTOON — Larry Joe Hatfill, age 81, of Mattoon entered into the arms of Jesus at 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at Schilling Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Larry was born on July 7, 1939 in Coles County, Illinois the son of Claud and Zella (Evans) Hatfill. He married the love of his life Mary Lee Huddleston on June 18, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2010.

Survivors include his sons: Bradley (Kerry) Hatfill of Lewistown, IL, John (Bridgette) Hatfill of Lerna, IL; daughter Nancy Bohannon of Columbia, MO; grandchildren: Lukas Bohannon, Emma Posey, Clayton Hatfill, Quinton Hatfill, Bailey Hatfill, Paige Redfern, Presley Hatfill, and Gabriel Hatfill; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Bickel of Mattoon, IL.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Vernon Hatfill, Norman Hatfill; sister Eleanor McConaha.