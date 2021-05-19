MATTOON — Larry Joe Hatfill, age 81, of Mattoon entered into the arms of Jesus at 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Funeral services honoring his life will take place at Schilling Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 with Pastor Dan Haifley officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Schilling Funeral Home.
Larry was born on July 7, 1939 in Coles County, Illinois the son of Claud and Zella (Evans) Hatfill. He married the love of his life Mary Lee Huddleston on June 18, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2010.
Survivors include his sons: Bradley (Kerry) Hatfill of Lewistown, IL, John (Bridgette) Hatfill of Lerna, IL; daughter Nancy Bohannon of Columbia, MO; grandchildren: Lukas Bohannon, Emma Posey, Clayton Hatfill, Quinton Hatfill, Bailey Hatfill, Paige Redfern, Presley Hatfill, and Gabriel Hatfill; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister Juanita Bickel of Mattoon, IL.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Vernon Hatfill, Norman Hatfill; sister Eleanor McConaha.
Larry served honorably in the United States Army Central Intelligence from 1957 to 1960 in Kassel, Germany. He was later employed for 25 years at First National Bank of Lerna serving as President and as a Board member. Larry was a founding member of the Lerna Lions club. He served as a Deacon at the Hopewell Baptist Church and later the Hopewell Community Church. Larry was very involved in his church. He enjoyed spending his time with his family especially his grandchildren. Larry was very proud of his children's accomplishments. He also enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting events. Larry was an avid Cardinals fan. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to National Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
