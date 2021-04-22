CHARLESTON — Larry L. Drake, age 83, of Charleston, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with Masonic Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the funeral chapel with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M. or Hutton Masonic Lodge #698 A.F. & A.M. They may be left at the visitation/service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Larry was born March 8, 1938 in Charleston, IL, one of five sons born to the late Donald F. and Dorothy M. (Smith) Drake. He was united in marriage to Martha Honnold on January 12, 1957. He is survived by Martha, his loving and devoted wife of 64 years; four sons who reside in Charleston and a daughter in Trenton, GA: Don L. Drake and wife, Deborah, Dan Drake and wife, Anne, Bill Drake and wife, Dawn, Dick Drake and Susie Talbott and husband, Jon; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Mike Drake and wife, Boge of LaGrange, IL, Jeff Drake and wife, Barbara of Mattoon, IL and Steve Drake and wife, Mary of Charleston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded by a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Anita Drake.
Larry was a graduate of Charleston High School and in the fall of 1956 started a business with his father and established Security Roofing and Siding, a business that he would own and manage for 50 years. During this time, he owned and operated the ABC Seamless Steel Siding franchise as well before retiring in 2002. Larry was extremely involved in the Charleston community not just as a businessman. He served on the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of which he was past director, was a member of the EIU Panther Club and assisted with yearly fund-raising efforts and served with the United Way and was past chairman of their annual fund drive. He was a member of the local Toastmasters and a member of the Hutton Masonic Lodge and the Charleston Masonic Lodge serving as Past Master and in other various capacities. Larry was currently a member and past president of the Charleston Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a model train and airplane enthusiast and shared these interests with other family members. Larry has been a long-time member, supporter and past president of the Charleston R/C Stone Flyers and was their current president.
Family was a priority for Larry and many of life's activities were family oriented and included those he loved and cherished. Larry was always overjoyed to host the many family gatherings at the Drake home, and he enjoyed the laughter and good times that always accompanied those family celebrations. Larry's family and many friends will always have those many fond and loving memories as a reminder of the love and special times shared.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.