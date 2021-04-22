Larry L. Drake

Larry was a graduate of Charleston High School and in the fall of 1956 started a business with his father and established Security Roofing and Siding, a business that he would own and manage for 50 years. During this time, he owned and operated the ABC Seamless Steel Siding franchise as well before retiring in 2002. Larry was extremely involved in the Charleston community not just as a businessman. He served on the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of which he was past director, was a member of the EIU Panther Club and assisted with yearly fund-raising efforts and served with the United Way and was past chairman of their annual fund drive. He was a member of the local Toastmasters and a member of the Hutton Masonic Lodge and the Charleston Masonic Lodge serving as Past Master and in other various capacities. Larry was currently a member and past president of the Charleston Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a model train and airplane enthusiast and shared these interests with other family members. Larry has been a long-time member, supporter and past president of the Charleston R/C Stone Flyers and was their current president.