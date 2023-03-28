May 21, 1950 - March 16, 2023

CHARLESTON — Larry Lee Hall, 72, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at home.

The graveside Memorial Service honoring his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements by Caudill-King Funeral Home.

Larry was born May 21, 1950, at Charleston, son of Willis Lee "W.L." and Betty Joan (Wuersch) Hall. He is survived by one sister, Lana Samaha and husband, David of Spring, TX; brother-in-law, Gene Brown of Hillsboro, OR; Aunt Kathryn Pollock of Olney, IL; nieces and nephews: Jason Brown, Michelle Wilken, Wendy Copenhaver, Kelly Voehringer, and Jeromy McCollum; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and one double cousin, Jodine Packard. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Penny Brown.

Larry had worked at Shafer's Mens Clothing, Elder-Beerman, Miller's Automotive, and most recently was working for Thompson's Collision Parts. He was a Master Auto Detailer, and was known nationally as a judge at Buick Car shows, and was qualified to serve as judge at all antique car shows. Larry helped John Williams restore antique Buicks. He was always willing to lend a hand, and was a great friend to many people.