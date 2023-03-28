May 21, 1950 - March 16, 2023
CHARLESTON — Larry Lee Hall, 72, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at home.
The graveside Memorial Service honoring his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements by Caudill-King Funeral Home.
Larry was born May 21, 1950, at Charleston, son of Willis Lee "W.L." and Betty Joan (Wuersch) Hall. He is survived by one sister, Lana Samaha and husband, David of Spring, TX; brother-in-law, Gene Brown of Hillsboro, OR; Aunt Kathryn Pollock of Olney, IL; nieces and nephews: Jason Brown, Michelle Wilken, Wendy Copenhaver, Kelly Voehringer, and Jeromy McCollum; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and one double cousin, Jodine Packard. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Penny Brown.
Larry had worked at Shafer's Mens Clothing, Elder-Beerman, Miller's Automotive, and most recently was working for Thompson's Collision Parts. He was a Master Auto Detailer, and was known nationally as a judge at Buick Car shows, and was qualified to serve as judge at all antique car shows. Larry helped John Williams restore antique Buicks. He was always willing to lend a hand, and was a great friend to many people.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.