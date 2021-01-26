CHARLESTON — Larry Lee Pfeiffer, age 79, of Charleston was received into his Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 while in the comforting presence of loving family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Masonic Rites to be conducted by members and guests of Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Charitable gifts may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Larry was born June 3, 1941 in Rardin, Illinois, the son of the late Emery Everett and Wanda (Michael) Pfeiffer. He married Charlotte Ryder on May 1, 1965. In addition to Charlotte, his devoted wife of 55 years, he is survived by two sons: Troy Pfeiffer (Amelia) and Brian Pfeiffer (Tisha) all of Charleston; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Pfeiffer and a sister, Nina Rose Salmon.

Larry was a 1961 graduate of Charleston High School and for more than 39 years he served the citizens of Charleston as Superintendent of Water and Streets.

