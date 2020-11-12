MATTOON — Larry Lee Tipton, age 75 of Mattoon, IL formerly passed away at 5:00 AM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born on September 12, 1945 in Alton, IL to the late Harry W. and Phoebe E. (McGarrah) Tipton. He married Teresa "Terri" J. Harvell on May 25, 1968 in Woodstock, IL. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Terri Tipton of Mattoon, IL; one son, Keith W. Tipton; two granddaughters: Alyssa N. Tipton and fiance Jason Funderburg of Monterey, CA, Ashley T. Bateman and husband Steven of Greenfield, CA; three great-grandchildren: Holden L. and Jordan K. Funderburg, Sophie G. Bateman; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Tipton of Mattoon, IL; two sisters: Evelyn M. Pipken and Harriet J. Matthews, both of Alton, IL. He is preceded in death by one son, Larry Lee Tipton, Jr.; and one brother, Joseph "Joe" Pipken, Jr.