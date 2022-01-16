CHARLESTON — Larry "LWW" Woolever was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by his three daughters at Lightways Hospice in Joliet, IL.

Larry was born in Charleston, IL, on June 16, 1946, to Bob Woolever and Norma (Ward) Ashby. Larry graduated from Charleston High School in 1965. Following graduation, Larry married his childhood sweetheart, Penny Lee. They were married for 56-years and raised three girls in a one bathroom home (poor LWW struggled to get his fair share of bathroom time). He was a dedicated husband and amazing father.

Larry is survived by wife, Penny Woolever; three daughters: Kim (Troy) Huddlestun, Corrina Walker and Stacey Wooden; sisters: Jeanne Schacht and Marty Lang; and his "unofficially adopted son," Brad Hodor; and last but never least grandchildren: Kaylee, Sydnee, Gunner and Cymonne.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Norma; Harold Ashby (stepfather); Dan Woolever (brother); Vickie Woolever (sister-in-law); and Kevin Wooden (son-in-law).

Larry worked for Canteen Vending in Mattoon, Ashby Trucking in Charleston and then Kirchner Lumber in Charleston where he established long lasting friendships that he treasured up to his death.

LWW never knew a stranger. He was kind, funny and 100% ornery. He was always looking for a good laugh (sometimes at others expense). He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.