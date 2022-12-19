Feb. 23, 1938 - Dec. 16, 2022

RANTOUL — Larry M. Stewart, 84, of Rantoul, IL, Formerly of Arlington, TX, and Mattoon, IL, went to be with the lord on the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana, IL.

He was born February 23, 1938, in Cumberland County, IL, a son of Leo and Fern (Lansberry) Stewart. He married Judy Ritter of April 23, 1961, in Mattoon. She survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lori (Rick) Shields of Rantoul; two brothers: Bob (Audrey) Stewart of ND, Jerry (Pam) Stewart of Mattoon; a sister, Lettie Tays of Mattoon; five grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Hannah Shields all of Rantoul, Steven Stewart of KS, Cameron Stewart of Rantoul; and two two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and a son, Lee Stewart.

Larry served in the US Army for six years. He had various jobs locally, including Pepsi, Barnes Group and Shields Auto Center. He attended Christian Life Church in Rantoul. He loved all trains.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul is handling the arrangements.