MATTOON - Larry Mac Archer, age 80, of Mattoon passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston, IL 61938. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Larry was born on January 30, 1940 in Charleston, IL, the son of Virgil and Rose Lee (Lacey) Archer. He married Carol Gish, the mother of his three daughters, on Aug. 16, 1961. He later married Vicki Walker on May 15, 1996.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Larry worked the next 20+ years in automotive service careers. Most of those years were at Denglar Chevrolet, Fredonia, NY and Halicki's Garage, Dunkirk, NY. After moving to Mattoon, IL, Larry worked for the Mattoon School System at Franklin Elementary, Central Jr. High, and Mattoon High Schools. Many knew Larry for his smile and great sense of humor, which stood out when he worked at Aladdin's Castle and Walmart. After retirement, he and his wife volunteered at the local Bagel Fest for numerous years