BLOOMINGTON — Larry R. Sheppelman, 67, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021 with his wife by his side.

Larry was born January 13, 1954, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Anna Mae (Wunderlin) and Marvin F. Sheppelman. They both survive. He married Julie L. (Nelson) on May 31, 1993. She survives.

He is also survived by his children: Adam, Pensacola, FL; Jeremy, Phoenix, AZ; Erik (Danae), Scandinavia, WI; Anthony "Tony" (Katie), Minier; Nikkole, Pensacola, FL; his grandchildren: Mason and Tyson; his brother: Rob (Dawn) Sheppelman, Normal; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Rick and Doug.

Larry graduated from Normal Community High School in 1972. He retired in 2005 after working for Illinois State University Athletic Department for 30 years. He worked for the McLean County Fair/Interstate Center from 2009 until days before he died.

Cremation rites will be afforded and there will not be a public service. Memorial donations can be made to Special Olympics Illinois, Danvers Fire and Rescue, and/or McLean County Fair which will benefit the 4H Fair.