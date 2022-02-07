CHARLESTON — Larry Shumard, 78, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, Illinois. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials: Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Larry was born April 29, 1943 in Prairie Township, Shelby County, Illinois, son of William E. and R. Jeanne (Smith) Shumard. He married Diane Sterling, August 13, 1961. She preceded him in death, January 21, 2009. He is survived by their children: Shawn Shumard, Annette M. (Shumard) McLaughlin and husband Jim of Columbia, TN, and Megan Lee (Shumard) McQueen and husband Mike of Charleston; special friend, Charlotte Parker; four brothers: Darrell Shumard, Roger Shumard, Rich Shumard, and Scott Shumard; eight grandchildren: Joshua Shumard, Michael Shumard, Diantha Strylowski, Dustin Stuart, Kevin Stuart, Devin Stuart, Conner McQueen, and Shelby McQueen; and ten great-grandchildren: Karson Bennett, Harper Stuart, Lennox Stuart, Clayton Shumard, Kentlee Shumard, Corbin Shumard, Isabella Shumard, Eloise Shumard, Grant Shumard, and Hannah Shumard. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry was a truck driver and had traveled all over the country for EI Precast, now known as County Materials. He was very involved at the Charleston Elks, twice serving as the Exalted Ruler (Grand Poobah to his family.) Larry knew everyone in town and loved going to NASCAR races.